Haunting photos show a year of Russia's war in Ukraine

Editor's note: The following article contains graphic photos of dead bodies.

In the predawn hours of Feb. 24, the long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The now yearlong war has become the largest air, sea and ground assault in Europe since World War II.

The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 8,000 civilians and led to nearly 13,300 injuries. More than 8 million people have left the war-weary country since the invasion, in what has become the greatest exodus of refugees that Europe has witnessed since World War II.

Over the past year, Western weapons have poured into Ukraine in one of the world's largest arms transfers, and allies have imposed rounds of coordinated international sanctions against Russia.