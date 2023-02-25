CNBC Investing Club

Cramer sees a 'good chance' Salesforce's Benioff will soon announce succession plans

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and CEO of enterprise cloud computing company Salesforce.
Kim Kulish | Corbis News | Getty Images

Jim Cramer suggested Saturday that plans for a leadership change at Club holding Salesforce (CRM) — helmed by co-founder Marc Benioff for more than two decades — may be disclosed in the near future.