Wall Street’s most overbought stocks include PepsiCo and this little-known insurance company

Despite last week's market tumble, there are some stocks that are in overbought territory. The S & P 500 tumbled 2.7% for the week , its biggest weekly decline since December. Concerns over persistent inflation and the prospects of higher rates for longer dented investor sentiment. The core personal consumption expenditures index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure — rose more than expected in January . The data sparked a broad market sell-off, with the S & P 500 losing 1%. .SPX 5D mountain Tough week for stocks Still, investors should consider easing exposure to names that are still overbought. They can gauge this with the relative strength index, which measures a stock's momentum. A stock is considered overbought if its 14-day RSI goes above 70. This indicates that it may be overextended after a strong run. Meanwhile, a stock with a 14-day RSI under 30 is considered oversold, meaning it may want more to that name. CNBC Pro screened for S & P 500 stocks in overbought territory, using the relative strength index. Here are the top 10. Insurance company Arch Capital topped the list, with an RSI of 87.7. The stock bucked the broader market negative trend's last week, advancing 2%. Year to date, Arch Capital is up 10%. The stock is well liked by analysts, with nearly 80% rating it a buy. PepsiCo also made the list. Its 14-day RSI came in at 70.7. The stock was a relative outperformer last week, losing just 0.2%. Still, only one-third of analysts covering the snack and beverage giant rate it a buy. Defense contractors Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin also made the list. Northrop's RSI came in at 72.7, while Lockheed's was 70.6. CNBC Pro also screened for S & P 500 stocks in oversold territory. Here are the top 10. Topping the oversold list is First Republic , with an RSI of just 10.3. The stock is well liked by analysts, receiving buy ratings from 52% of those covering it, and the average price target implies upside of 19% over the next 12 months. To be sure, First Republic shares are down 1.2% year to date, lagging SPDR S & P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) — which is up 5% in 2023. Lumen Technologies also made the cut, with an RSI of 13.13. To be sure, the stock is not liked by analysts with just 14% of them rating Lumen as a buy. Earlier this month, Lumen issued weaker-than-expected adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023. Its full-year outlook for free cash flow was also well below expectations. Other stocks that made the list include Alaska Air , Abbott Laboratories and Weyerhaeuser .