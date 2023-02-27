There are still opportunities in VC firms despite a drop in funding, says 500 Global

Global venture capital firm 500 Global is bullish on the VC sector, even as venture funding took a hit in 2022 as economic uncertainties loomed.

"There is definitely a drop in the allocation towards ventures this year, but it really depends on which markets you are investing in, and what the opportunities set in those markets are," said Vishal Harnal, managing partner of 500 Global, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Monday.

According to data compiled by Crunchbase, global venture funding in 2022 totaled $445 billion — lower by 35% compared to the previous year.

"But I wouldn't go so far as to say that there is a funding winter," Harnal told CNBC's Martin Soong and Sri Jegarajah.

The firm manages more than $2.7 billion in assets. Some of the startups they invested in during their early stages include Australian graphic design software Canva, Southeast Asia's ride-hailing firm Grab and Indonesian fish farming tech startup eFishery. Grab has since listed on the Nasdaq.

Harnal said entrepreneurs have gotten used to getting cheap capital in the last decade. "That has funded certain types of behaviors," he said.

Startups are mostly unprofitable, as they prioritize growth over profitability in the initial years, which usually translates into burning cash.