Snap launches A.I. chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT

The Snapchat logo on a laptop computer arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Snap announced Monday it's rolling out an OpenAI-powered chatbot named My AI to its Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snapchat+ was announced in June and costs $3.99 per month.

According to The Verge, the chatbot is based on OpenAI ChatGPT technology, which also underpins Microsoft 's Bing AI. It can recommend gift ideas, weekend plans, or recipes, Snap said in a press release. Users can customize the name and chat background of the "experimental feature."

In a nod to well-documented incidents with Bing's OpenAI-based chatbot, Snap warned in a press release that its My AI chatbot "can be tricked into saying just about anything."

"Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!"

Snap founder and CEO Evan Spiegel discussed the transformative potential of AI technology on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Executives from other companies like Nvidia and Meta have made similar pronouncements during recent earnings calls.

In an interview with the Verge, Spiegel was similarly sanguine. "The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day," he said.

Snap's new AI chatbot product comes weeks after AI-backed releases from Microsoft and Google , the latter of which unveiled an internally-developed conversational AI product called Bard.