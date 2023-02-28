Citi downgrades Dick's Sporting Goods on slowing demand concerns, says margin pressures linger

A tough outlook for 2023 may weigh on shares of Dick's Sporting Goods in the near term, according to Citi. Analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded the sports retailer's stock to neutral from buy, citing concerns of near-term gross margin pressures as excess inventory lingers and demand potentially slows. "With DKS up against difficult multi-year comparisons in 2023 (esp 2H), it's tough to see how they can sustainably grow sales/EPS, particularly if demand slows in key categories of apparel/footwear (~55% of sales)," he wrote in a Tuesday note to clients. "The stock has been a top performer in our universe over the past 12 months ... and is crowded, making the risk/reward more balanced at current levels," Lejuez added. DKS 1D mountain Dick's Sporting Goods shares fall on Citi downgrade Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods fell 2% before the bell on the downgrade. This year, shares have gained nearly 8%. Even though the company's grown sales by $3.5 billion since 2019, Lejuez sees limited opportunity for further expansion given the slowing backdrop for apparel and footwear. "While we expect an EPS beat ($2.98 vs cons $2.90) driven by stronger sales, we anticipate weaker" gross margins compared to consensus, he wrote, adding that 2023 guidance should show "another sales/margin give back." Lejuez also trimmed the bank's price target to $140 from $143 a share, reflecting 8% upside from Monday's close. "Although the stock may not be expensive on the surface trading at a P/E of 11.5x and EV/EBITDA of ~6x, we believe below consensus guidance may drive a negative stock reaction, especially considering how difficult sales comparisons are in 2H23," he wrote. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting