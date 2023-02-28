Evercore ISI downgrades FuboTV as subscriber growth slows, competitive pressures linger

Mounting competitive pressures and a difficult economic outlook should pressure shares of FuboTV in the near term, according to Evercore ISI. Analyst Shweta Khajuria downgraded the sport-focused TV streaming company to in line from outperform, saying that its 2025 outlook for advertising average revenue per user and subscriptions appears "modestly aggressive" given the recent deceleration in subscriber growth. "While we acknowledge Fubo could potentially get to breakeven FCF by '25 EVEN if the company comes close to (and not meet/exceed) its '25 targets, we believe Fubo's sustainable growth profile is moderating, in a challenging macro environment with mounting competitive pressure," she wrote in a Monday note to clients. "As such, we are stepping on the sidelines." Shares fell about 1% before the bell. In 2023, the stock's gained about 15% after selling off nearly 89% last year. Along with the downgrade, Khajuria trimmed the firm's price target to $3 from $6 a share, representing 50% upside from Monday's close. Despite a beat for its recent fourth-quarter print, Khajuria cited FuboTV's cautious outlook for the first quarter and full year as another reason for concern. The guidance implies just 23% year-over-year revenue growth and 3% subscriber growth this year at the midpoint. That's down from 42% year-over-year subscriber growth in 2022 and 140% growth in 2021. FUBO YTD mountain FuboTV shares so far this year — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting