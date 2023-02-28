FDA advisors recommend first-ever RSV vaccine from Pfizer, despite possible Guillain-Barre risks

Blood sample for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) test Jarun011 | Istock | Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration's independent advisors on Tuesday recommended Pfizer's RSV vaccine for adults ages 60 and older, despite safety concerns after two people who received the shot developed a rare neurological disorder. A majority of the FDA committee members backed the vaccine, but they wrestled with separate votes on whether the safety and efficacy data are adequate to support an approval by the agency. The FDA is expected to make a decision in May. There currently is no vaccine to protect older adults from respiratory syncytial virus, which kills thousands of seniors every year. Pfizer's shot could become the first to receive FDA approval. In the first vote Tuesday, seven FDA committee members said the safety data was adequate for an approval, while four said it was not, and one member abstained. The vote followed concerns at the FDA and among advisory committee members about two cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome among about 20,000 vaccine recipients. Guillain-Barre is a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves. Symptoms can range from brief weakness to paralysis. Most patients, even those with severe cases, recover. In the second vote, seven committee members said the vaccine effectiveness data was adequate, while four said it was not, and one member abstained.

The shot was about 86% protective against lower respiratory tract illness with three or more symptoms, and 66.7% effective against the same condition with two or more symptoms, according to an FDA review of Pfizer's data. The symptoms included wheezing, shortness of breath, rapid and shallow breathing as well as mucus production. In adults ages 65 and older, RSV causes 6,000 to 10,000 deaths and 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations per year, according the Centers for Disease Control prevention. The risk of hospitalization increases with age, and adults ages 70 and older are more vulnerable. Among adults of all ages hospitalized with RSV, 19% require intensive care and 4% die, according to CDC data from three seasons. Mortality is the highest among seniors. Pfizer's vaccine contains both strains of RSV, which circulate at the same time during fall and winter. The shot is administered as a single 120 microgram dose.

The Guillain-Barre cases

The FDA considers the two Guillain-Barre cases during the trial as possibly linked to the vaccine, said Dr. Nadine Peart Akindele, an agency official. The FDA has asked Pfizer to develop a safety study that will monitor Guillain-Barre risks after an approval, which the company has agreed to do. A 66-year-old man in the U.S. developed Guillain-Barre, and a woman of the same age in Japan was diagnosed with Miller Fisher syndrome, a variant of Guillain-Barre. They developed symptoms seven and eight days after vaccination, respectively. The woman has since recovered, and the man's symptoms were resolving as of the last update, according to FDA. But Alejandra Gurtman, a Pfizer executive, maintained that the company did not identify any safety concerns during the trial and that the vaccine was well tolerated. Gurtman pointed to other potential causes of the Guillain-Barre cases, noting that the man had suffered a heart attack and the woman had an upper respiratory tract infection. But Dr. Marie Griffin, an FDA advisory committee member, said the cases raise serious safety concerns. "It seems to me that one case is a red flag. Two cases is very concerning and it's concerning to me that Pfizer doesn't think that there are any safety concerns," said Griffin, a professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

FDA says safety monitoring critical

Dr. Hana El Sahly, who chairs the FDA advisory committee, also said the Guillain-Barre cases raise a significant safety concern. El Sahly said the disease has an incidence of about one in 100,000 among people ages 60 and older, but in the trial the rate looks more like one in 9,000. "So this is major if we take it at this level," El Sahly said, while noting that there's significant uncertainty about what the actual rate of the disease would be among vaccine recipients. "But nonetheless, it's significant in terms of incidence," she said. Dr. David Kaslow, a senior official in the FDA's vaccine division, said safety monitoring will be "critically important" if Pfizer's RSV vaccine is approved. The FDA is currently reviewing Pfizer's proposal to study the risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome among Medicare beneficiaries. The FDA has the authority to require such a study after approval if the agency determines that is necessary.

Incomplete efficacy data