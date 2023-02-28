Target leans into 'affordable joy' and its cheap chic reputation as sales slow

An increased number of mannequins feature clothing and shoes throughout the remodeled Target store in Orange, California.

NEW YORK – As Target sees growth slowing in sales and customer traffic, the company said Tuesday it will spend between $4 billion and $5 billion in the coming fiscal year to offer fresh merchandise, new services and faster delivery.

Target aims to launch or expand more than 10 private label brands, open about 20 new stores and offer curbside delivery to shoppers who won't have to leave their cars. The company plans to remodel about 175 existing stores. It also intends to expand a network of hubs that make it cheaper and faster to get online orders to customers.

"In an environment where consumers are making tradeoffs, more of the same is not going to get it done," Target Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington said Tuesday at an investor event in New York.

She said the retailer's newer and trendier products are the ones that keep selling, even as inflation pushes shoppers to pay closer attention to their spending.

Target, which reported fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday, shared details about its strategy to attract shoppers who have become more reluctant to spring for the discretionary merchandise they bought during the first two years of the Covid pandemic.

Target plans to offer more items at lower price points, such as $3, $5, $10 and $15. It kicked off the year stocked up on everyday essentials like food or cleaning products. Inventory in discretionary categories fell about 13% compared with a year ago.

"Given value is absolutely top of mind right now, being able to deliver affordable joy differentiates us in the marketplace," CEO Brian Cornell said. "And that's a clear advantage in the near term and remains our focus over the long term."