Ukraine envoy is optimistic Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kyiv before May

SINGAPORE — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely visit Ukraine's capital before the G-7 Hiroshima Summit, Ukraine's ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky told CNBC.

The envoy's comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a virtual G-7 leaders' meeting Friday on Kishida's invitation as the world marked one year of the war in Ukraine.

When CNBC asked if the ambassador sees Kishida visiting before Japan hosts the summit in May, Korsunsky answered, "for sure," without elaborating further on the timeline of the potential trip.

"He understands fully that G-7 chair['s] responsibility is to go to visit Ukraine before [the] summit in Hiroshima," Korsunsky said, adding that it is a matter of "when and how."

Kishida's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"From my discussions with the political leaders around Kishida['s trip], in the parliament and the government, he is very much willing to go," he said. "They will result, I'm sure in the best possible manner as soon as possible," he said.

Following U.S. President Joe Biden's surprise visit, Kishida is the only leader left among the Group of Seven who has not visited Ukraine since Russia invaded last year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have all visited.

Kishida's trip would make him the second Asian leader after Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit in June last year.

"We want this to happen as soon as possible," said Korsunsky, adding he cannot make details surrounding the discussions of the trip public.