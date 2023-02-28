CNBC Investing Club

Here's why 6 Club stocks, including Nvidia and Meta, beat the market in January and February, defying this year's seesaw start

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the company's event at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2019.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This year has, so far, been something of a Jekyll and Hyde market for equities.

January's strength was a welcome reprieve from the brutality that was 2022. February's stumble has reminded us that sticky inflation remains a challenge for both the broader economy and stocks.