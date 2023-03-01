Asia markets fall as major economies release key data, including factory activity

Sydney Harbour in Australia, featuring the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Wednesday as investors await a slew of key economic data across the region.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.5% as the country reports its gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the full year, as well as inflation numbers for January.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 opened 0.11% lower, and the Topix was marginally lower as well.

China, India and Japan will also see their factory activity numbers for February come in. China will also release its non-manufacturing purchasing managers index figures.

South Korean markets are closed today to mark independence day. But the country is expected to release preliminary estimates for trade data in February and industrial output figures for January.