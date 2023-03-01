CNBC Investing Club

Benioff more than delivers with Salesforce's fourth-quarter beat and sky-high guidance

Zev Fima@zevfima
Signage on a Saleforce office building in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Club holding Salesforce (CRM)'s fiscal fourth-quarter results crushed expectations across the board Wednesday, while its forward guidance made clear CEO Mark Benioff is uniquely positioned to deliver profitability at the enterprise software pioneer.