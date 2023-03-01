CNBC Investing Club

Club holding Meta is likely to be a winner in the nascent generative AI battle

Founder and CEO of US online social media and social networking service Facebook Mark Zuckerberg reacts upon his arrival for a meeting with European Commission vice-president in charge for Values and Transparency, in Brussels, on February 17, 2020.
Meta Platforms (META) is muscling its way into a heated AI arms race just as competitors Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) are making big strides. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears poised to harness the technology to transform Meta's platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, which should ultimately send the Club stock even higher.