Hacked Washington law firm fights SEC subpoena in effort to protect attorney-client privilege

People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2021.

Covington & Burling has more than 700 lawyers in Washington, D.C., where the international firm has built a reputation of working with regulators rather than fighting them.

But in recent weeks, Covington has found itself mired in an unprecedented courtroom battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a case that's rattled Capitol Hill's legal industry and threatened to upend one of the most sacred concepts in American jurisprudence: attorney-client privilege.

It started with a hack of Covington's systems beginning in 2020. After disclosing the breach to the FBI, the firm and law enforcement concluded that a Chinese state-sponsored actor was responsible and was looking for information "about policy issues of specific interest to China in light of the incoming Biden Administration," a court filing said.

Last year, the SEC issued a subpoena demanding Covington provide the names of impacted clients, the amount of information compromised and the nature of Covington's communications with those clients. After Covington refused to comply, the SEC sued the firm in January, trying to force it to reveal the names of nearly 300 clients, all U.S.-listed companies or investment advisors.

"The SEC's subpoena turns advocate into informant, conscripting Covington as a source for investigative leads against its own clients," the firm said in a filing.

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment beyond public filings. A Covington spokesperson pointed CNBC to the firm's filings in federal court but also declined to comment further.

Covington remains unyielding in its opposition, and the firm is getting a hefty dose of support from its legal peers. Last week, more than 80 of the most influential law firms in the country filed a brief defending Covington, arguing that the SEC's attempts to subvert attorney-client privilege would fracture "one of the oldest and most inviolate principles in American law."

In a filing on Feb. 14, Covington said that handing over the names of its clients would breach client confidentiality and have a chilling effect across the industry, with institutions no longer certain they could trust their lawyers with sensitive information. Covington not only represents large corporations, but has one of the most active pro bono practices in the U.S., representing small businesses, nonprofits and veterans.

Now, a Washington federal judge will determine the fate of a case that's pitted pressing national security interests against historical legal standards.

In the wake of high-profile attacks on the country's critical energy, financial, and legal infrastructure, protecting U.S. institutions from foreign cyber intrusion has become a top priority for the government and the FBI. Officials have said cooperation and support from the private sector, ranging from small businesses to top law firms, is a critical part of law enforcement's efforts to protect U.S. interests.