Senate poised to overturn federal rule on ESG investments; Biden vows to veto

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) talks to reporters during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday is expected to pass a bill to overturn a Labor Department rule that permits retirement fund managers to weigh climate change and other factors when making investments on behalf of retirement plan participants.

The vote will pit Republicans and at least two Democrats against the rest of the Democratic caucus. President Joe Biden said Monday that he plans to veto if it comes to his desk -- the first veto of his presidency.

The same bill passed the Republican majority House on Tuesday with the support of every Republican and one Democrat, after which it advanced surprisingly quickly to the Senate for Wednesday's vote.

Buoyed by wins in November's elections, Republicans are using their increased clout in Washington to take aim at "woke" capitalism — starting with an all-out assault on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing policies. ESG funds are designed to attract socially conscious investors with stock picks that promote green energy, certain social causes or good corporate governance.

The two Democrats who plan to vote for the repeal are both up for reelection in 2024 in conservative-leaning states: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

It was unclear Wednesday afternoon whether independent Sens. Angus King of Maine or Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, both of whom caucus with Democrats, would join Tester and Manchin in backing the repeal.