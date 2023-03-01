UK house prices post sharpest annual fall for a decade

March 1, 2023: U.K. house prices saw their sharpest annual decline since 2012 in February, according to Nationwide.

LONDON — U.K. house prices fell by 1.1% annually in February, their first annual decline since June 2020 and the sharpest contraction since November 2012, according to a widely-watched report from building society Nationwide.

February saw a 0.5% month-on-month fall, with prices now 3.7% lower than their August 2022 peak as higher mortgage rates and a cost-of-living crisis continued to deter homebuying.

"The recent run of weak house price data began with the financial market turbulence in response to the mini-Budget at the end of September last year," said Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner in a press release on Wednesday.

"While financial market conditions normalised some time ago, housing market activity has remained subdued."

Mortgage rates soared in September 2022 after former Prime Minister Liz Truss' disastrous tax-cutting "mini-budget" prompted a historic sell-off in the U.K. government bond market, eventually leading to a Bank of England intervention and Truss' resignation after 44 days in office.

February's fall likely reflects the lingering damage to confidence and squeeze on household incomes, with inflation continuing to outpace wage growth and mortgage rates remaining substantially higher than their 2021 lows, Gardner explained.