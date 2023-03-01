Watch live: Biden speaks at House Democrats' conference as 2024 elections approach

(The stream is slated to start at 6 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.)

President Joe Biden is speaking Wednesday at the House Democrats' 2023 Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland, as he tries to set the tone for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

The event is an opportunity for House Democratic lawmakers to outline priorities for the upcoming year and set a plan to try to retake the chamber after they lost their majority in November's midterms. The loss of House control means the party no longer dictates what comes to the floor and what legislation the chamber will pass.

The conference allows Democrats to agree on messaging for the upcoming election, which will likely relate to accomplishments in the previous two years and warnings about the effects of Republican policies.

Biden will speak following remarks by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. He was the first Black person to be elected governor in the state and only the third Black governor to serve in the nation.