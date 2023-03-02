Bangladesh urges G-20 to force companies making profit from Ukraine war to compensate poor nations

Bangladesh's foreign minister said companies making "runaway profit" from the war in Ukraine should compensate affected, less developed nations.

"In this war, some companies are making runaway profit... energy companies and the defense companies," AK Abdul Momen told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers summit in New Delhi.

"Therefore, we will argue that those companies that are making runaway profit, they should dedicate at least 20% of the profit to those countries that are most affected like us," he added, without naming specific companies.

His comments come a little over a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The World Bank estimated Ukraine's economy shrank by as much as 35% in the past year.

The war has also had major global economic ramifications, especially for countries like Bangladesh which imports most of its energy. The foreign minister said about 95% of the country's energy is imported.

"Naturally, we buy energy from abroad. The cost of energy has shot up, resulting in high inflation. We are trying to control the inflation by providing subsidies and it is costing the government," said Momen.

"Therefore, we want the end of the war. We believe in peaceful negotiations."