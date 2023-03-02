California winter storms bring heavy snow; Newsom declares state of emergency in 13 counties

Robert Hallmark, who says that this is the worst snowstorm of his 31 years living here, clears snow at his home as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California.

California is enduring more severe winter weather as storms continue to unleash unusual snowfall and strong winds across the state, damaging highways and roads and trapping some residents in their homes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday evening declared a state of emergency in 13 counties affected by the storms. Disaster response and relief will be provided to the counties of Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma and Tulare.

The state's emergency agency and private weather forecasters in January said that damage from weeks of storms and flooding in California could surpass $1 billion.

Over the past week, mountainous regions have been inundated with a barrage of snow. In the San Bernardino Mountains, snowfall blocked roads and stranded residents in their homes as crews worked urgently to clear the roads.

Some ski resorts were forced to close due to blizzard conditions, and Yosemite National Park has shuttered indefinitely in recent days due to 15 feet of snow in some higher-elevation areas. The floor of the Yosemite Valley reached a record 40 inches of snow on Tuesday.