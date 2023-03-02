Euro zone inflation softens to 8.5% in February as ECB signals interest rate hiking is not over

All eyes on the latest inflation numbers out of the euro zone as market players consider what the ECB will do next.

Inflation in the euro zone eased slightly in the month of February, following comments from the European Central Bank chief that bringing the rate down will take some time.

Headline inflation across the 20-member bloc came in at 8.5% in February, according to preliminary data released Thursday. This indicates that prices are not coming down at the pace that had been registered in recent months. Headline inflation stood as high as 10.6% in October, but reached a revised 8.6% in January.

Analysts polled by the Wall Street Journal were expecting a lower February inflation rate of 8.2%.

Food prices increased month-on-month, offsetting declines in energy costs.

Core inflation picked up to an estimated 5.6% in February, from 5.3% in January.

In recent days, market players have been wondering whether the ECB will have to keep its hawkish stance for longer, following hotter-than-expected February inflation figures from France, Germany and Spain.