Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Salesforce after the cloud-software company made a better-than-expected forecast and exceeded fourth-quarter earnings expectations. The stock popped 11.5% following the news. Macy's also was a topic of conversation Thursday. Shares of the department store chain jumped 11% as the Bloomingdale's parent posted strong fourth-quarter results that beat earnings and revenue estimates. Other stocks mentioned included Tesla and Walmart . Salesforce is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.