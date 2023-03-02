The S&P 500 is close to breaking a level that could trigger another drop in stocks

The S & P 500 is flirting with a key resistance area that, if broken, could mean some more downside for stocks, say analysts who watch charts. The broad market index fell below its 200-day moving average Wednesday but closed above it at 3,951. The level is a momentum indicator and is calculated based on the last 200 closing prices for an index or stock. The 200-day for the S & P 500 is at 3,940. In early trading, S & P 500 futures traded lower. .SPX 1Y line sp Stocks have been waffling as interest rates climb, and strategists have pointed to investor concerns increasing, as the 10-year Treasury yield recaptures the psychological 4% level. The yield, which moves higher as bonds sell-off, rose above 4% for the first time since November in Wednesday's session. It was at 4.07% Thursday morning. US10Y 1Y line bonds BTIG chief market technician Jonathan Krinsky said the S & P 500 Wednesday was essentially testing Friday's low at 3,943 with a second attempt to break the 200-day moving average. "Below that comes the high volume zone around 3925. While we continue to expect that zone to break, which should open the door down towards the Dec. lows (3775), breadth likely needs to deteriorate meaningfully if that zone is going to break today," he wrote in a note. "On the upside, 3980-4k should now represent decent initial resistance." Andy Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, said the 200-day will likely be broken, meaning the S & P 500 will close below that level and stay there for awhile. "Higher bond yields are continuing to pressure stocks downward, and we don't think higher bond yields are stopping just yet," said Brenner. "We now see [the S & P 500] going to 3800 or low 3800s ... I don't see us going down that much, but I don't see us rallying that much."