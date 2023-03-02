CNBC Investing Club

What's next for Disney and Ford? Here's our view on the latest news on both Club stocks

Paulina Likos
The Disney+ website on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Walt Disney (DIS) and Ford Motor (F) could both be at inflection points. Here's the latest news on both Club holdings as of Thursday, and our take on where things stand.