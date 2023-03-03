Chinese stocks often gain after the country's annual congress meeting. Here's what strategists expect this year

The Bund Bull in Shanghai on Feb. 28, 2023. After three years of turbulence under the Covid pandemic, China's leaders are expected to lay out goals to get growth back on track.

China's onshore stocks often see a modest rally after the country's party congress sessions, but economists and strategists are mixed on whether that pattern will carry on this year.

This year's "Two Sessions" annual parliamentary gathering in Beijing including the National People's Congress may see smaller gains in the MSCI China index, which captures large and mid-cap stocks – and the CSI 300, which tracks the largest stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

"The market tends to have reasonable performance pre- and after-twin sessions," Hao Hong, chief economist of Grow Investment Group told CNBC. But there's been fluctuation ahead of this year's sessions: He pointed to a recent decline after Hong Kong stocks rallied roughly 50% and China's mainland stocks rose by 15%.

He expects the indexes to move between gains and losses of 3%, "unless there are policies unexpected by the market," he said.

"It's a narrow range unless there is a big stimulus announcement," he said, which he predicted was unlikely given the strength of recent economic data.

China's latest factory data recently saw the highest reading in more than a decade. Economists have also raised its forecasts for China's gross domestic product for the year.