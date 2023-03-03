Persistent underinvestment in the oil sector will keep global supply tight, Aramco CEO says

Chronic underinvestment in the hydrocarbons sector will keep global supply tight, the head of the world's largest oil company warned, suggesting higher future energy prices as China's reopening and the comeback of the aviation industry gather pace.

Asked by CNBC's Dan Murphy about the current state of the oil market, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said, "A persistent underinvestment in oil upstream and even downstream is still there. The latest report from the IEA talks about a demand of 101.7 million barrels — going from 100 million barrels in 2022 to almost 2 million barrels more with China opening up and the aviation industry," which hasn't yet returned to pre-Covid levels.

"There is a lot of potential for growth in aviation," Nasser said. "And with China opening up and the lack of investment, there is definitely a concern in the mid-to-long term in terms of making sure there is adequate supplies in the market."

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $84.43 per barrel on Friday afternoon in London, roughly flat year-to-date and about 5% lower than this time a year ago.

Larger-than-expected U.S. fuel stocks in recent months and expectations of weaker global growth have helped lower energy prices. But as drilling activity slows in response, that decreased production will threaten supplies in the future, Nasser said.

According to oil services company Baker Hughes, the active rig count in the U.S. dropped from a recent high of 627 in early December to 600 in late February. The number of rigs in use as of the end of February is at its lowest since early July 2022, the company reported.