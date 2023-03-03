Tesla's investor day featured 17 execs, taking Elon Musk out of the limelight

In this article TSLA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Elon Musk speaking at Tesla Investor Day. Courtesy: Tesla

Team showing

One thing the Investor Day accomplished well was to turn shareholders' attention to the broader organization under Tesla's celebrity CEO. During the event, Tesla trotted out 17 different company leaders who spoke about what the company has achieved so far, and where it hopes to go next. "I guess it's no longer the Elon show," Thomas said. "At a time when so many people are concerned about how fragmented his focus is as a leader, it makes sense to try to make people comfortable with the team-- that the team is more than Elon." Since Musk led a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and appointed himself CEO there in October last year, Tesla shareholders have voiced frustration over his split focus, his use of Tesla personnel to help him at Twitter, and the controversy he has courted with his own tweets and by making massive changes to the platform. His moves at Twitter and increasingly political provocations on Twitter appear to have dampened interest in the Tesla brand, particularly among left-leaning potential customers and shareholders, according to data from YouGov shared with CNBC. While the investor day highlighted Tesla's bench, diversity was not a strong point: Only two of the leaders who presented were women. Thomas said that in 2023, two women on stage of 17 presenters amounted to a "a very poor showing," and did not give a "feeling of optimism" about diversity and equity at the company. The presentation could have been more polished as well. While some presenters spoke more confidently, others read nervously from teleprompters. "It's public speaking, not public reading. It's hard to have confidence in someone who is supposed to be the expert, but who is looking down and reading off scripts. Too often, engineers think they get a pass on public speaking -- but this skill has to be in the tool kit of any executive," Thomas advised.

More focus

Investor Day may have succeeded in showing off the Tesla team, but the content left some fans and analysts disappointed. For one, Thomas said, the event started late and ran on far too long -- about three hours, followed by a question-and-answer session. "People have trouble sitting through a two-hour action movie these days! A three-hour investor presentation totally lacks focus," said Thomas. Tesla also failed to deliver clear takeaways at Investor Day. "Every good presentation should have a few key takeaways -- are they obvious to investors, and why do they matter for Tesla's future? This event didn't accomplish that," she added. Tesla's long time head of investor relations, Martin Viecha, seemed to acknowledge the meeting was too long and that key points may not be clear to all. He posted a 9-point recap on Twitter, "for those who don't have 3 hours."

The Mexico factory