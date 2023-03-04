For women's sports, the media buys are becoming a big deal

A detailed view of Atlantic Coast Conference signage before the game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 02, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Female athletes are competing for greater fandom, higher viewership and more media coverage. A recent Ally Financial ad buy with Disney 's ESPN focused on women's sports may be the biggest deal yet — in importance as much as the dollars attached.

The one-year, multimillion-dollar deal requires 90% of its investment to be put to women's sports, through expanding game highlights, branded content and features across ESPN.

"We really think it's at the top of the funnel to create the most fundamental change for women's sports," said Stephanie Marciano, head of sports and entertainment marketing at Ally. "It is rare that brands buy media deals, or buy sponsorship deals, where they are as skewed toward women's sports as this one," she said.

The Disney deal is tied to a new three-and-a-half year Ally sponsorship of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), whose conference tournament started this week, broadcasted on ESPN. The bank is the first-ever title sponsor for both the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament and the ACC Women's Soccer Championship, and will also be the exclusive presenting sponsor for the 2023 ACC Women's Lacrosse Championship.

It's part of a bigger change in the way Ally is spending its ad budget, with a five-year commitment to equally split paid advertising between women's and men's sports coverage.

"There's just so much upside in women's sports and so much that hasn't been done yet, and I think marketers are recognizing that," said Jon Patricof, CEO and co-founder of Athletes Unlimited, a network of professional women's sports leagues.

Since making its five-year pledge, Ally collaborated with Paramount Global 's CBS Sports and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to move the 2022 Ally Financial NWSL Championship to be aired in a prime-time broadcast window for the first time.

A big money year for women's sports in 2022

Ally's deal with Disney follows a successful year for women's sports on the media front, with sponsorship deals growing 20% year-over-year, according to sports and entertainment intelligence platform SponsorUnited. In addition, the first-ever network to focus on female athletes, the Women's Sports Network, launched this past fall and female college athletes have expanded their ability to secure NIL deals.

Alphabet 's Google announced a multi-year partnership with sports website The Athletic in November that promises to double the amount of women's sports coverage with a focus on soccer and the WNBA, as well as devoting more staffing and resources. Google had previously leveraged its partnership with the WNBA to help the league broadcast more games, including working with ESPN to ensure every playoff game was broadcast.

From Gatorade and Nike to Ally and Hilton Hotels & Resorts, more brands across more sectors are increasing ad budgets directed toward women's sports. Athletes Unlimited, which operates basketball, softball, volleyball, and lacrosse leagues, saw sponsorship revenue increase by 122% year-over-year. It announced this week an extension of a deal it has had with Nike since the organization's founding in 2020.