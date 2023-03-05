CNBC Investing Club

Here's what market forces and company innovations Club members care about most

Jim Cramer
I spent the day last weekend with CNBC Investing Club members in New York City. Research director Jeff Marks and I convened our first annual meeting and people learned a ton about us, including the interview that CNBC's Carl Quintanilla did with me. We also learned a ton about our members and, of course, stocks in our portfolio.