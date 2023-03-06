California governor says state won't do business with Walgreens over position on abortion pill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom successfully quashed a recall attempt last year in California. Asked if he's getting ready for a presidential run, Newsom insisted that was not the case.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the state would no longer do business with Walgreens , after the drugstore chain told 21 Republican attorneys general that it would not sell the abortion pill in their states.

Newsom said on Twitter that the state is "done" doing business with Walgreens. Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for the governor, said California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state.

"We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls," Richards said.

Walgreens declined to comment.

The Food and Drug Administration in January allowed retail pharmacies to sell the abortion pill, mifepristone, if they are certified under an agency program that monitors how the medication is used and distributed.

Walgreens plans to become certified to sell mifepristone where it is legal to do so under state and federal law, the company has said. In February, 21 Republican attorneys general warned Walgreens against mailing mifepristone in their states.

The company told the attorneys general that it would not sell or mail the pill in their states. Politico first reported the news.

Mifepristone, used in combination with another drug called misoprostol, is the most common method to terminate a pregnancy in the U.S., accounting for about half of all abortions.