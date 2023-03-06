CNBC Investing Club

Goldman makes a big call on Apple that jibes perfectly with our long-term outlook

Kevin Stankiewicz
Goldman Sachs is its telling clients to buy Apple (AAPL) for the first time in years, making a compelling case for the iPhone maker that aligns closely with the Club's long-term outlook. The growth of Apple's services revenue in recent years has fueled our enduring investment mantra: Own Apple, don't trade it.