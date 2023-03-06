New bipartisan Senate TikTok bill will be unveiled Tuesday

A leader of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said he has asked Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores over data security concerns. Pictured here is the TikTok download page on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020.

WASHINGTON — A highly anticipated bipartisan Senate bill to give the president the authority to respond to threats posed by TikTok and companies like it will be unveiled Tuesday afternoon by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, a committee spokeswoman told CNBC.

The Virginia Democrat will hold a 3 p.m. ET press conference with South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune, the lead co-sponsor of the legislation.

The precise text of the legislation has yet to be released, but Warner suggested this past weekend that the bill will not be limited simply to reining in TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

"In terms of foreign technology coming into America, we've got to have a systemic approach to make sure we can ban or prohibit it when necessary," Warner said on Fox News Sunday.

"TikTok is one of the potentials," that could be targeted by the bill, Warner said. "They are taking data from Americans, not keeping it safe."

"But what worries me more with TikTok is that this could be a propaganda tool. The kind of videos you see would promote ideological issues," he added.

Warner's bill comes nearly a week after the House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a Republican-sponsored bill that aims to do much of the same thing.

The House legislation passed the GOP-controlled committee 24-16 along party lines, with unanimous GOP support and no Democratic votes.

Dubbed the Deterring America's Technological Adversaries, or DATA, Act, the House bill mandates that the president impose broad sanctions on companies based in or controlled by China that engage in the transfer of the "sensitive personal data" of Americans to entities or individuals based in, or controlled by, China.

And while the DATA Act has advanced beyond its committee of jurisdiction, it was unclear Monday when, or if, it would receive a vote in the full House.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

CNBC's Mary Catherine Wellons contributed reporting to this story.