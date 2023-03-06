Tesla cuts Model S and Model X prices in the U.S. to stoke demand

Tesla cut prices on its two most expensive models in the U.S., the Model S and Model X, in a renewed bid to stoke demand for its cars with aggressive discounts.

The Tesla Model S now starts at $89,990, according to Tesla's website, down around 5% from where they were priced previously. The Model X, meanwhile, starts at $99,990, which marks a 9% reduction.

For the high-end "Plaid" versions of the Model S and Model X, car buyers can now expect to pay $109,990. That's down 4% for the Model S Plaid, and 8% for the Model X Plaid.