Ben Savage of 'Boy Meets World' launches bid to replace Adam Schiff in Congress

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City.

Ben Savage, the former star of the popular 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," announced he is running for Congress to represent a Los Angeles-area district currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues," Savage wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

Savage, 42, filed paperwork in January with the Federal Election Commission to run in the 30th Congressional District as a Democrat.

Schiff, the former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, in January announced he would run for the Senate seat that has been held for three decades by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The 89-year-old Feinstein confirmed last month that she would retire when her current term expires in 2024.

Savage's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The district Savage seeks covers a chunk of LA that includes Hollywood, Burbank and Glendale and is home to major players in the entertainment industry such as Disney Studios and ABC Studios.

In his campaign launch post, Savage describes himself as a "union member" and longtime resident of the district who "comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community."

The biography on Savage's campaign website touches on his experiences in the entertainment industry as a child actor, though it does not specifically mention "Boy Meets World," the show that made him a household name for a generation of Americans.

The teen-focused show followed Cory Matthews, played by Savage, as he navigated adolescent life and his relationships with family and friends, including Topanga Lawrence, played by Danielle Fishel, and Shawn Hunter, played by Rider Strong.

The show ran on ABC from 1993 to 2000.

Savage, a Stanford University graduate with a degree in political science, last year ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the West Hollywood city council.

Savage is the younger brother of Fred Savage, who starred in another coming-of-age TV series, "The Wonder Years."