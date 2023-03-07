Biden FCC nominee Gigi Sohn withdraws, citing 'cruel attacks' in battle with cable and media industries

Gigi Sohn testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing, examining her nomination to be appointed Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., February 9, 2022.

Gigi Sohn, who was picked by President Biden to serve as telecommunications regulator to the Federal Communications Commission, said on Tuesday that she's withdrawing her nomination.

Sohn was first nominated by Biden in October 2021, but her confirmation effort has remained at a standstill, due to vocal opposition from Republicans and some dissent from fellow Democrats. After multiple hearings in the Senate Commerce Committee, it was still unclear if Sohn would have the votes for her nomination to pass through the full Senate.

The FCC is stuck with only four commissioners, leaving an open seat and making it virtually impossible for Biden to push his internet agenda without bipartisan agreement. In particular, Sohn's withdrawal is a blow to the administration's effort to renew net neutrality rules, which keep broadband internet providers from treating online content unequally.

During a 16-month battle with cable and media industry lobbyists, Sohn said she's been subject to "unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks" that have taken "an enormous toll" on her family.

"It is a sad day for our country and our democracy when dominant industries, with assistance from unlimited dark money, get to choose their regulators," Sohn said in a statement. "And with the help of their friends in the Senate, the powerful cable and media companies have done just that."

Biden appeared to give Sohn a vote of confidence earlier this year when he renominated her for the position, after her earlier selection had lapsed with the change in Congress.

Republicans opposed Sohn's confirmation, in part due to past tweets that were critical of Fox News. But some Democrats also withheld their support partly because of opposition from a law enforcement group.

Sohn previously worked for former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler during the Obama administration, when the agency approved net neutrality rules that sought to prevent internet service providers from offering fast lanes for certain websites or throttling service for others. The rules were heavily opposed by ISPs at the time. Ajit Pai, the chair under former President Donald Trump, successfully repealed the rules.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration does not have updates to share about a new candidate.

"We appreciate Gigi Sohn's candidacy for this important role," Jean-Pierre said. "She would have brought tremendous intellect and experience which is why the president nominated her in the first place. We also appreciate her dedication to public service, her talent and her years of work as one of the nation's leading public advocates on behalf of American consumers and competition."

