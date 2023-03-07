China denies Mark Mobius' claims that its government is restricting capital flow

Chinese authorities have denied claims by billionaire investor Mark Mobius, who said he is unable to wire funds out of China due to government restrictions on capital flow.

Asked in an interview with Fox Business last week about whether he's reduced his exposure to China, Mobius said, "the government is restricting the flow of money out of the country."

He warned investors of "all kinds of barriers" imposed by the government.

"I'm personally affected because I have an account with HSBC in Shanghai," he told Fox Business. "I can't get my money out."

Officials at the State Administration on Foreign Exchange (SAFE) told CNBC in a statement that it's a matter of a "basic process and internal control requirements of the bank handling specific business." They did not name HSBC .