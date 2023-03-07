Florida state lawmakers introduce bill that would ban abortion after six weeks

A woman, who chose to remain anonymous, talks to Doctor Audrey (R) before recieving an abortion at a Planned Parenthood Abortion Clinic in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 14, 2022.

Abortion is also allowed in severe medical emergencies, but two physicians are supposed to certify in writing that the pregnant woman's life is in danger or she faces a serious risk of substantial impairment to a bodily function. One physician is allowed to make that call in instances where another doctor is not available for consultation.

The legislation allows abortion in cases of rape and incest, but only up to the 15th week of pregnancy as determined by a physician. The woman is required to provide evidence that she is the victim of rape or incest at the appointment where she will have the abortion by providing a copy of a restraining order, police report, medical report or other court documentation.

The legislation, introduced in Florida's House and Senate, would make performing an abortion after six weeks a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Florida state lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban abortion after six weeks, when many women don't yet know they are pregnant, with limited exceptions for medical emergencies and cases of rape and incest.

The legislation also allows abortion up to the third trimester in cases where the fetus has a fatal abnormality, but two physicians have to certify this is the case.

The White House condemned the proposed abortion ban, saying it would jeopardize access not just in Florida but across the South where many states already have severe restrictions on abortion or outright bans. Florida law currently allows abortion up to the 15th week of pregnancy.

"This ban would prevent not just the nearly 4 million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks, but would also impact the nearly 15 million women of reproductive age who live in states across the South with abortion bans and would no longer be able to rely on Florida as an option to access care," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Although the Florida legislation provides an exception for medical emergencies, women in states such as Texas with near total bans have said they were denied abortions despite facing dangerous pregnancy complications. Five women have sued Texas and asked a state court to clarify the scope of the medical emergency exception.

Join CNBC's Healthy Returns on March 29th, where we'll convene a virtual gathering of CEOs, scientists, investors and innovators in the health care space to reflect on the progress made today to reinvent the future of medicine. Plus, we'll have an exclusive rundown of the best investment opportunities in biopharma, health-tech and managed care. Learn more and register today: http://bit.ly/3DUNbRo

Republicans introduced the bill in the Florida legislature on the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered his annual State of the State address. The governor did not mention the legislation during his address, but said "we are proud to be pro-life in the state of Florida."

The legislation introduced Tuesday also requires the abortion pill, mifepristone, to be dispensed by a physician to the patient during an in-person appointment. The legislation bans abortion pills from being sent by mail in the state through the U.S. Postal Service or any other carrier.

DeSantis signed legislation in April 2022 that banned abortion after 15 weeks. That law went into effect in July, days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended 50 years of federal protection of abortion rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Florida previously allowed abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy.