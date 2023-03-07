How China's shifting growth picture could hit global markets

A shopping mall in Qingzhou, Shandong province, broadcasts the opening ceremony of China's National People's Congress on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images

China's economy will be forced to recalibrate because of a "fractured" global order, and the new drivers of growth will "disappoint" global markets, according to David Roche, president of Independent Strategy. At its National People's Congress on Sunday, the Chinese government announced a target of "around 5%" growth in gross domestic product in 2023 — the country's lowest for more than three decades and below the 5.5% expected by economists. The administration also proposed a modest increase in fiscal support to the economy, expanding the budget deficit target from 2.8% in 2022 to 3% for this year. President Xi Jinping and other officials took aim at the West for constraining China's growth prospects, as relations between Beijing and Washington continue to deteriorate. New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Sino-U.S. relations had left a "rational path" and warned of conflict, if the U.S. doesn't "hit the brake." Veteran investment strategist Roche told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that "things have changed" permanently with regards to China's role in the global economy, as Beijing will be forced to look inward to achieve its growth ambitions. "China now knows that if it's going to achieve its growth, it has to achieve it domestically, which means reform which is not yet undertaken, and it means getting the consumer to spend pots of excess savings, which it is very hesitant to do," he said.

watch now

Roche also noted that the "hegemony of the U.S. is now fractured" in the global economic order, with Russia and China detaching from Western democracies. He highlighted that a third fragment has formed in the "big south," including countries like Brazil and India, which he signaled are not overtly siding with authoritarian powers such as Russia, but are also prioritizing their own interests and resisting Western pressure to sever economic or military ties. In a research note last week, Moody's said that the external environment will remain challenging for China, as the U.S. and other high-income countries reposition their technology investment and trade policies in light of growing geopolitical and security considerations. Roche said Beijing is well aware that the U.S. will look to curtail its global influence by growing the "technology gap," which he expects to widen from five to 10 years at present to around 20 years. To do so, he anticipates Washington could use its might to monopolize trade with countries innovating in areas of technology that are capable of serving both missiles and cellphones — such as the semiconductor industry in the Netherlands. "Additional measures by Western countries to restrict investment flows to China, block access to technology, restrict market access for China's firms, and promote diversification policies, could continue to weigh on foreign investors' risk perception regarding doing business in China," Moody's said in last week's note. "These measures also have the potential to weaken China's economic outlook."

watch now