Singapore's tech salaries mostly jumped in 2022, new report shows

"The outlook for 2023 in the tech talent and hiring market is expected to show a continued demand for tech talents, although at a slower rate compared to the past few years," wrote the Tech Salary Report 2023 by Nodeflair and Iterative.

Tech salaries in Singapore mostly jumped in 2022 despite a string of tech layoffs and a slowdown in hiring, according to a new report.

"The outlook for 2023 in the tech talent and hiring market is expected to show a continued demand for tech talents, although at a slower rate compared to the past few years," said the report by tech salaries aggregator Nodeflair and venture capital firm, Iterative.

The roles with the highest wage increases year-on-year are blockchain engineers (+15.62%), mobile engineers (+11.73%) and site reliability engineers (+10.63%), according to findings of the Tech Salary Report 2023.

Salaries of software engineers in Singapore also hit a record high after increasing an average of 7.6% in 2022.

But not all tech roles saw improved salaries.

Systems engineering saw pay declines of 2.01% year-on-year, while salary for cybersecurity engineering positions slipped 1.67% year-on-year. Quality assurance salaries also fell 0.95% compared to a year ago.

"The growth in salaries is unlikely to reach double digits, reflecting a more stable and balanced market," the report said.

Across Asia, software engineers based in Singapore earned the highest — between an average of $3,703 for junior positions to $10,183 for managerial positions. Taiwan and Malaysia were the second and third highest-paying countries respectively.