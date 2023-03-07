Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: CrowdStrike, Stitch Fix and more

The Stitch Fix application for download in the Apple App Store on a smartphone.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

CrowdStrike — The global cybersecurity company's shares were up 6% after its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's estimates. CrowdStrike posted adjusted per-share earnings of 47 cents, exceeding analysts' estimates of 43 cents, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue also topped expectations, coming in at $637 million compared to the $625 million anticipated by analysts. CrowdStrike also offered strong earnings and revenue guidance for the current quarter and full year.

Stitch Fix — Shares of the online personalized styling service company were down 5.4% after a disappointing earnings report. The company reported a per-share loss of 58 cents, which was more than the 34 cents estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Stitch Fix's revenue of $412 million also fell below analysts' consensus estimate of $414 million.

Cricut — The smart cutting machines company's stock gained almost 1.7% after its fourth-quarter revenue exceeded analysts' expectations. Cricut reported revenue of $280.8 million, greater than the consensus estimate of $261 million, according to FactSet. The company reported per-share earnings of 5 cents, which was one cent below what Wall Street had predicted. Cricut reported an increase in users and paid subscribers from a year ago.

Maxeon Solar Technologies — The Singapore-based solar panel company's shares were up 8%. While it reported larger per-share losses than analysts polled by FactSet had anticipated, it reported revenue of $323.5 million, coming above analysts' estimates of $315.7 million.