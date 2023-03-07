'Our movement is unstoppable': Exiled Belarusian opposition leader speaks out after receiving 15-year prison sentence

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, told CNBC she "wasn't surprised" by the court's verdict after she was handed a 15-year sentence in a prison camp.

The Minsk court on Monday, which convicted Tsikhanouskaya in absentia, found her guilty of treason and conspiracy to seize power.

"It was predictable that Lukashenko would try to take revenge on me," Tsikhanouskaya told CNBC's Dan Murphy Tuesday after the verdict.

Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron fist since 1994, has "underestimated the will of people for change," she added.

Tsikhanouskaya fled Belarus after running against incumbent Lukashenko in a 2020 election that was marred by protests and arrests, brutal beatings and the torture of thousands, according to Human Rights Watch. Lukashenko's 2020 election victory, in which he claims to have won 80% of the vote, was called a "deeply flawed and fraudulent presidential election" by multiple western governments. The U.N. criticized Belarus "for police violence against peaceful protesters and journalists" following the "controversial presidential election."

Tsikhanouskaya was forced into exile with her children a day after the 2020 vote. Her husband, Sergei, a former presidential candidate and critic of the president was jailed for 18 years in 2021, and remains behind bars in Belarus.