Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental Petroleum shares

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

The Omaha-based conglomerate bought nearly 5.8 million shares of the oil company in a few separate trades on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, paying prices in the range from $59.8 to $61.9, the filing showed.

The latest purchase, totaling more than $350 million, marked the first time the "Oracle of Omaha" hiked his bet since September. Berkshire now owns 200.2 million shares of Occidental, worth $12.2 billion based on Tuesday's close of $60.85.

Occidental, now among Berkshire's top 10 holdings, saw its stock retreat about 3% this year following a stellar 2022. The energy name was the best performer last year, more than doubling in price.