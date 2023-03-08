Adidas warns of first annual loss in three decades and cuts dividend after Ye split

"The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should", Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a press release.

Adidas on Wednesday reported a big fourth-quarter loss and slashed its dividend after the costly termination of its partnership with Kanye West's Yeezy brand in October.

The German sportswear giant posted a fourth-quarter operating loss of 724 million euros ( $763 million ) and a net loss from continuing operations of 482 million euros. The company will recommend a dividend of 70 euro cents per share at its May 11 annual general meeting, down from 3.30 euros per share in 2021.

Currency-neutral revenues declined by 1% in the fourth quarter as a result of the termination of the company's Yeezy partnership and will decline at a high-single-digit rate across 2023, the company said.

Adidas is projecting a full-year operating loss of 700 million euros in 2023, marking its first annual loss for 31 years. The estimate includes a hit of 500 million euros in potential Yeezy inventory write-off and 200 million euros in "one-off costs."

Adidas scrapped its highly lucrative partnership with rapper and fashion designer Ye — formerly known as Kanye West, the face of Yeezy — in October, after he made a series of antisemitic comments. The company had previously flagged a severe hit to revenues, if it were unable to shift its huge remaining stock of unsold Yeezy footwear.

The company said underlying operating profit will be "around break-even level," reflecting the loss of 1.2 billion euros in potential sales from unsold Yeezy stock.