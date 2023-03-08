Asia-Pacific markets poised to fall as Powell hints at higher rates

Storm clouds are seen over the city skyline on October 01, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

Asia-Pacific shares are headed for a tumble on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned that interest rates may need to be higher than the central bank expected, fueling concerns of a potentially larger hike at the next policy meeting.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.67%. Reserve Bank of Australia's governor Philip Lowe is set to deliver a speech later in the day following the bank's 25 basis point hike the day before.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,200 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,210. Both are lower compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,309.16.

The Hang Seng futures was at 20,314, a lower figure compared to the Hang Seng index 's last close at 20,534.48.