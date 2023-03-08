LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets poised to fall as Powell hints at higher rates
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific shares are headed for a tumble on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned that interest rates may need to be higher than the central bank expected, fueling concerns of a potentially larger hike at the next policy meeting.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.67%. Reserve Bank of Australia's governor Philip Lowe is set to deliver a speech later in the day following the bank's 25 basis point hike the day before.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,200 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,210. Both are lower compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,309.16.
The Hang Seng futures was at 20,314, a lower figure compared to the Hang Seng index 's last close at 20,534.48.
Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes fell following Powell's comments that should the strength of the latest economic data warrant a faster tightening, the Fed would be "prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."
Key part of the yield curve hasn't been this inverted since 1981
The gap between the 2-year Treasury yield and the 10-year Treasury rate widened to 100 basis points during Tuesday's trading. This spread has not settled at levels this wide since September 22, 1981.
The 2-year yield jumped to its highest since 2007 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank may need to increase the pace of interest rate hikes again.
The yield curve inversion is a phenomenon that for half a century has accurately signaled coming recessions.
— Yun Li
Key Powell remarks for the market
There were two key quotes in the Congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as far as markets were concerned.
"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks.
This means the Fed may keep raising for longer than the market anticipated. Many wanted the Fed to stop hiking soon.
"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," Powell also said.
The Fed's last hike was just a quarter point as it slowed the pace. Powell is hinting here the Fed may need to speed back up, which is a big fear of the markets.
— John Melloy
— Ganesh Rao
— Weizhen Tan
Meta stock rises following news of fresh layoffs
Meta is planning another round of layoffs that could affect thousands of workers as soon as this week, according to a Bloomberg News report published Monday evening.
The job cuts come after the company laid off 13% of its workforce in November as part of a major cost-cutting plan. CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously told investors that 2023 would be the "year of efficiency" for the company.
Meta shares gained 1.5% during premarket trading on Tuesday following the news.
— Hakyung Kim