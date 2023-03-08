Bank of America sees this chipmaker rallying more than 25% as electric vehicle demand grows

On Semiconductor is a top chip stock for autos that could jump more than 25%, Bank of America said. Analyst Vivek Arya named On Semiconductor a top autos pick, and reiterated a buy rating on the stock, following what he called a "confident" management presentation this week. This was in addition to news that On Semiconductor signed a long-term electric vehicle supply deal with BMW. "This win complements ON's other notable wins at Tesla, Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover, VW, Hyundai, and Nio," Arya wrote in a Tuesday note. "Despite macro headwinds impacting consumer and some computing and industrial markets, auto semis remains a bright spot, affirmed by ON and several peers TXN, MCHP and WOLF." On Semiconductor shares are more than 26% higher in 2023, after also outperforming last year in spite of an 8% drop. However, the analyst's new $100 price objective, raised from $90, means shares can climb another 27% from Tuesday's close. The stock is up about 0.4% in Wednesday premarket trading. That's because the auto sector remains a strong growth theme, as battery powered EV adoption and the related charging infrastructure drive demand for semiconductors, according to the analyst. "We expect ON to maintain/expand its 25-30% CY23E SiC device mkt share, while also benefitting from its leadership in image sensors for advanced driver assist systems," Arya wrote. The analyst also addressed concerns after Tesla's engineering leader, Colin Campbell, said at the firm's investor day that Tesla plans to reduce the use of silicon carbide (SiC) transistors in its next-generation vehicle powertrains. Chipmaker stocks, including On Semiconductor, fell on those comments. However, those comments were based on lower-end models, according to the note. The analyst said any hit would be offset by faster EV adoption. —CNBC's Michael Bloom and Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.