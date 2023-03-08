Fatal Tesla collision with firetruck under federal investigation

In this photo provided by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, firefighters are seen at the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and Contra Costa County fire truck on Feb. 18, 2023, in Contra Costa, California.

Federal vehicle safety regulators initiated a new, special crash investigation into a fatal collision that involved a Tesla Model S sedan and a firetruck in Walnut Creek, California, last month, CNBC has confirmed.

The driver of the Tesla died, a passenger was critically injured and four firefighters who were inside the firetruck were taken to a hospital following the crash, according to records obtained by CNBC from the California Highway Patrol and the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

The Associated Press first reported on the special investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to fire department records following the incident on Feb. 18, the firetruck was parked in the middle of an interstate highway in order to protect other first responders who were towing a disabled vehicle from the area at the time the Tesla vehicle veered into it.

NHTSA and CHP have each opened separate investigations into the crash.

The CHP wrote in an statement following the fatal incident, "It is unclear if drug or alcohol influence is a factor in this crash. It was unable to be determined at the scene if the Tesla was being operated with any driver assistance or automation activated at the time of the crash."