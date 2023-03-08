One of Europe's biggest banks is quickly rotating job roles to help women get to the top

More needs to be done to get women into management roles in finance, according to Santander Executive Chair Ana Botin.

"They're getting better, but not fast enough," Botin said in an interview with CNBC's Charlotte Reed last week.

Botin said there are steps that financial institutions can take to ensure that women can secure top roles in the sector.

"For example, ensuring that we can have career plans for women, not just in support functions, but on the business side, making sure we rotate the roles faster, which tend to be occupied by men," Botin said.

The process of rotating roles around more often means that women can get the flexibility of experience they need to get to the top, she said.

"So basically having some kind of rule or incentive ... so that you move people around faster so that women can have experiences that allow them to get to the top," she added.