Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Silvergate Capital, MongoDB, Uber and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Uber — The ride-sharing platform's shares gained 2.5% after Bloomberg reported that the company is weighing a potential spinoff of its freight logistics unit.

Silvergate Capital — Shares slid 36% after the company announced it will wind down operations and liquidate Silvergate Bank. The news comes about a week after the bank warned it may not be able to continue operating and follows a series of financial challenges and government investigations in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, which was a customer of the bank.

MongoDB — Shares of the database platform provider fell 8% after the bell. MongoDB offered weak guidance on revenue, but posted beats on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter.

SVB Financial — The financial services company's stock fell 6% after SVB Financial said that it intends to offer $1.25 billion of its common stock and $500 million of depositary shares.

LoanDepot — The mortgage lender's shares fell 2.6% after its fourth-quarter earnings report missed analysts' expectations. The company reported a loss of 46 cents per share and revenue of $169.7 million. Analysts polled by FactSet had estimated an earnings loss of 27 cents per share and revenue of $190.9 million.

Fossil — The fashion accessories company's shares rose 2%. Despite Fossil reporting a 17% drop in revenue for the fourth quarter, shares rose after CEO Kosta Kartsotis stated the company's commitment to improving its financials through its Transform and Grow strategy.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting