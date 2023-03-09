Allbirds admits missteps, unveils new strategy after brutal holiday quarter

A woman walks past an Allbirds store in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Footwear retailer Allbirds on Thursday unveiled a broad overhaul of its strategy and an executive shakeup after failing to post year-over-year quarterly sales growth for the first time in its history.

Shares of Allbirds plummeted during off-hours trading. As of Thursday's close, shares of the company have fallen 3.5% so far this year to $2.36, giving it a market value of $352.5 million.

The retailer, which has been in the process of a broad brick-and-mortar expansion that it's now winding down, was candid about its failures. The company is betting its new strategy will reignite growth, improve capital efficiency and drive profitability in the coming years.

"While we made important progress, the year came to a challenging close, with results below our expectations due to both execution and macro challenges," Joey Zwillinger, Allbirds' co-founder and co-CEO, said in a statement. "We need to improve performance."

The company said its most recent quarter was hurt by a "disappointing" holiday season. Results fell short of Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Here's how Allbirds did in its fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Loss per share: 17 cents, adjusted, vs. 12 cents expected

Revenue: $84.18 million vs. $96.8 million expected

The company's reported net loss for the three-month period that ended Dec. 31 was $24.87 million, compared with a loss of $10.44 million a year earlier. Sales were $84.18 million, down more than 13% from $97.22 million a year earlier.

While full year net revenue increased by 7% to $297.77 million, Allbirds' net losses in its first full year as a public company ballooned to $101.35 million, more than double the $45.37 million in losses it recorded in 2021.

Gross margins in the quarter decreased to 43.1% compared to 50.2% in the year ago period as selling, general and administrative expenses jumped to $41.6 million, compared to $36.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.