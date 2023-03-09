Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific companies. Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust talked about why you may want to sell some shares of Alphabet stock if you are overweight in the position. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said Berkshire Hathaway is a great stock, but he suggested having it be at most 15% of your diversified portfolio during these volatile times. Finally, Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners explained why having a stop-loss is necessary if you still own Johnson & Johnson .